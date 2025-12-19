Cuba advocates respect of human rights in Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, December 17 (ACN) Cuban ambassador to Venezuela, Rodolfo Benítez Verson, took the floor during an interactive dialogue on the High Commissioner's oral update regarding the human rights situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to express his support for the country's institutions and sovereignty, Cubaminrex reported.



Mr. Benítez remarked that Cuba opposes the use of punitive, selective, and biased mechanisms in the area of ​​human rights which disregard national institutions and become instruments of interference against countries of the Global South and pointed out that the cause of human rights cannot be used as a pretext for meddling therein to the detriment of such rights.



He denounced the hostile actions and the threat of the use of force against Venezuela by the U.S. government, emphasizing that those who stand by the UN Charter and International Law must defend the Venezuelan people's right to live in peace, and demanded the immediate cessation of the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Venezuelan people, which he described as inhumane and illegal, as they intend to subdue them by cruel means and severely hinder their development.



The Cuban diplomat stressed that the body is duty-bound to promote respectful talks and genuine cooperation with Venezuela, based on the principles of impartiality, non-politicization, and non-interference.