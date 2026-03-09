Cuba could qualify today for quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) In one of the most anticipated matchups of Preliminary Group A in the VI World Baseball Classic, the winner today between the undefeated teams of Cuba and Puerto Rico will secure a spot in the tournament quarterfinals.

Both teams enter their penultimate game at Hiram Bhtom Stadium in San Juan, the Puerto Rican capital, with two wins and no losses.

The winner will secure an early ticket to Houston, in the United States, where the top two teams in this group will face off in a sudden-death game.

Last night, Panama defeated Canada 4-3, a result that keeps the Canaleros alive and allows the first team to be determined this Monday, as only two teams can reach three wins.

Colombia is the only team in the group playing on the island of Puerto Rico without a chance of making the final eight of the Classic, after suffering three consecutive losses.

The Cubans, managed by German Mesa, will rely on left-hander Julio Robaina today, a 24-year-old pitcher who played in the minor leagues between 2018 and 2024, reaching Triple-A in the Houston Astros organization.

He has also played in professional baseball leagues in the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the home team debuted with a shutout of Colombia (5-0) and in their second game narrowly defeated Panama 4-3 in ten innings, thanks to a spectacular walk-off home run.

Boasting one of the most complete rosters in this group, the Puerto Ricans, led by former major leaguer Yadier Molina, announced 23-year-old pitcher Elmer Rodriguez for the game against the Cubans.

Considered the New York Yankees' top pitching prospect, Rodriguez reached Triple-A in 2025 after spending 2022-2024 in the Boston Red Sox's minor league system.

If German's team loses to the home team, they could qualify this Wednesday with a win over Canada.

A third scenario would result in a multiple-team tie with the Americans and Panama, which would be decided by the Team Qualifying Balance (TQB) formula.

Today's schedule features other crucial matches, such as Australia (2-1) versus Korea (1-2) in the Asian segment, the undefeated Mexico and the United States, both with a 2-0 record in Group B, and the Dominican Republic (2-0) versus Israel (1-2) in Group D.

Also playing are Venezuela (2-0) against the eliminated Nicaragua (0-3) in Group D, Panama (1-2) must win against Colombia (0-3) in Group A, and Brazil and Great Britain, both eliminated with a 0-3 record in Group B, will face off in a consolation match.