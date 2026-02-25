Austria-Cuba Friendship Association supports energy project in Cuban hospital





HAVANA, Cuba, February 24 (ACN) The Austria-Cuba Friendship Association (ÖKG) donated 10,000 euros to the MediCuba-Europe project, which will contribute to the installation of solar panels at the Heart Center of Havana’s William Soler Pediatric Hospital, a reference institution on the treatment of children with congenital heart defects and other complex cardiovascular conditions.

The solar panels will ensure the uninterrupted operation of vital equipment, ORs and ICUs, especially now that the U.S. has strengthened the blockade of Cuba and hinders the island’s access to fuel and spare parts.

The ÖKG has made donations to similar causes in the past, such as in 2025 for the purchase of pacemakers and the installation of solar panels at the Latin American Medical School (ELAM), a project that is nearing completion and already provides electricity to this university.

Currently, the organization keeps organizing new campaigns to support initiatives that benefit the Cuban people, an act of solidarity that comes on top of the countless expressions of international support that Cuba receives in the face of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States government and demonstrates the commitment of friendly organizations to the well-being of the Cuban people and the sustainability of its healthcare institutions.