Havana authorities announce National Job Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, February 17 (ACN) The Municipal Labor Offices have announced the National Job Fair, to be held this Friday, February 20, in all Havana municipalities, with the aim of promoting employment in the country.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security reported on its official Facebook page that the event seeks to connect workers with available job opportunities in both the state and non-state sectors.

According to the announcement, the fair is becoming a fundamental public service for managing the skilled workforce and promoting formal employment.

Authorities stated that the fair provides a space to guarantee a more secure and stable future for Cubans, in accordance with current employment policies.

The Havana municipalities are finalizing preparations to host the event, which will take place simultaneously in different locations throughout the city.