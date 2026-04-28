Cuba denounces, at the UN, the impact of the blockade on telecommunications





HAVANA, Cuba, April 28 (ACN) The Permanent Mission of Cuba to the United Nations denounced the impact of the United States' economic, commercial, and financial blockade on the development of telecommunications during the 48th session of the UN Information Committee.

According to a statement on the Cuban Permanent Mission to the United Nations' Facebook page, Ernesto Soberon Guzman, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Cuba to the UN, reaffirmed his delegation's commitment to building a more just and inclusive international information order and acknowledged the work of the Department of Global Communications.

The diplomat emphasized the importance of ensuring the accuracy, objectivity, and integrity of information and highlighted the promotion of multilingualism as a tool to expand equitable access to information in multiple languages.

He noted that the computerization of society is a strategic priority for Cuba, geared toward sustainable development and social inclusion, supported by the country's scientific and human potential and a strategy of technological sovereignty.

He denounced the fact that these efforts are hampered by the aggressive policies of the United States government, which restrict access to infrastructure, digital services, and technological platforms, and hinder connectivity and international cooperation.

The ambassador warned about the misuse of cyberspace and radio and television broadcasts against Cuba for destabilizing purposes, in violation of international law, and reiterated his country's commitment to the responsible use of technology.