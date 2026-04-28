Cuba debuts with a victory at Caribbean Handball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, April 28 (ACN) Cuba opened its campaign in the Men's Caribbean Handball Cup with a commanding 29-21 victory over Costa Rica in the Dominican Republic, a start that reaffirms its aspirations for Santo Domingo 2026.

With a steady hand and a growing rhythm, the Cuban team built its victory on a compact defense and swift transitions, which wore down an opponent unable to sustain the exchange of goals in the second half.

The debut showed encouraging signs: Cuba knew how to manage its lead, control the tempo of the game, and punish effectively at key moments, like a well-calibrated clock that allows no time for error.

This result marks the first step in a tournament that awards berths to the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games and brings together demanding contenders such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the host country, the Dominican Republic.

The Cubans will face Mexico tomorrow in a match that will serve as a true test of their aspirations, before going on to play Puerto Rico, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

Beyond the score, the winning start puts Cuba on the right track: every goal, every save, every tactical adjustment counts on a journey where qualifying is not a distant goal, but a competitive imperative.