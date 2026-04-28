Cuban government congratulates Ramiro Valdes on his 94th birthday





HAVANA, Cuba, April 28 (ACN) The Government of the Republic of Cuba congratulated today Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, member of the Political Bureau and Deputy Prime Minister, on his 94th birthday via its Facebook page.

"Thank you for your contributions to the path of the Revolution, a path to victory and resilience in the face of challenges," the institution stated.

Valdes Menendez was born on April 28, 1932, in Artemisa and participated in decisive events of the insurrection led by the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, such as the attack on the Moncada Barracks in 1953 and the Granma yacht expedition in 1956.

In the Sierra Maestra mountains, he reached the rank of Commander in the Rebel Army and, after the revolutionary triumph of 1959, assumed highly relevant military and political responsibilities, including second-in-command of La Cabaña fortress and military chief in the central region.

He was the first person in charge of the State Security organs and served as Minister of the Interior on two separate occasions.

He also directed strategic projects related to electronics and telecommunications, such as Copextel and the Electronics Industrial Group. He later served as Minister of Information Technology and Communications, Vice President of the Councils of State and Ministers, and currently remains Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba.

Among his most significant missions was the search for and repatriation to Cuba of the remains of Commander Ernesto "Che" Guevara and his comrades from Bolivia.

Valdes Menendez is a founding member of the Central Committee and the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba, with a constant presence in the national leadership for more than six decades.

His career defines him as a leader with extensive experience in defense, security, and technological development, considered a symbol of institutional continuity in the Cuban state.

Regarding the date, Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, congratulated the Commander of the Revolution.

The Cuban head of state highlighted the career of the revolutionary fighter, Hero of the Republic, participant in the attack on the Moncada Barracks (1953), expeditionary on the Granma yacht (1956), and member of the Rebel Army in the armed struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

Diaz-Canel noted that Ramiro Valdes is one of the symbolic heroes of Cuba's historic struggle for the right to build and defend the free, independent, and sovereign nation that his generation won, with Fidel at the helm.

With heroes like Ramiro, the Homeland is defended until victory, always, the president wrote, concluding: Congratulations, Commander.