Cuba remains undefeated at World Baseball Classic





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) The Cuban national team defeated Colombia 7-4 on Sunday, maintaining its undefeated record after completing two games in the preliminary round of the VI World Baseball Classic.

As in the previous game against Panama, home run production proved key to the result, while the opposing defense left gaps that ensured the final score.

The team managed by German Mesa reacted quickly against an opponent that took an early lead, capitalizing on two walks by starting pitcher Denny Larrondo and a throwing error by catcher Omar Hernandez.

In the bottom of that same inning, third baseman Ariel Martinez hit a two-run homer, and Erisbel Arruebarrena followed suit, adding the fourth run for the islanders to the scoreboard at Hiram Bithom Stadium in San Juan,

Puerto Rico, the venue for Group A of the Classic.

Cuba capitalized on defensive miscues by the Colombian outfielders in the sixth inning, scoring three more runs and effectively sealing the game and eliminating their opponents on Sunday, after their third consecutive loss.

The Colombians tried to avoid their third straight defeat in the tournament, but the Cuban pitching and defense thwarted their most dangerous attempts in the second half.

From the third inning onward, Cuba relied on its bullpen, led by major leaguer Yariel Rodriguez, who recorded two runs and struck out three.

Besides on Sunday, Japan defeated Australia 4-3, becoming the first team with three wins in the Classic.