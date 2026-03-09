Cuba evokes the legacy of the heroine Melba Hernandez





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, highlighted on his social media the legacy of Melba Hernandez Rodriguez del Rey, on the twelfth anniversary of her death.

Hernandez, along with Haydee Santamaria Cuadrado, participated in the attack on the Moncada Barracks in 1953, an action that led to her imprisonment and earned her the title of "Heroine of Moncada."

After her release, she played a decisive role in the compilation, organization, and clandestine printing of the plea "History Will Absolve Me," and from exile in Mexico, she collaborated in the preparation of the Granma expedition.

Morales Ojeda emphasized that her example transcended the armed struggle, as she was a tireless worker in service to the homeland and a defender of the ideas of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

The Commander-in-Chief trusted her from the very first moment, while Army General Raul Castro Ruz, the current leader of the Revolution, highlighted the "simplicity, humanism, and unwavering loyalty to the Revolution" that characterized her.

Melba Hernandez's sacrifice reaffirms the enduring relevance of her legacy for new generations, as a symbol of resistance and commitment to the Cuban Revolution.