Cuban province strengthens photovoltaic energy strategy





HAVANA, Cuba, March 9 (ACN) The western province of Artemisa is consolidating its energy transition strategy with the installation of photovoltaic solar parks and community modules, which supply 90 % of the territory's average electricity demand, reported the newspaper El Artemiseño.

Francisco Perez Hernandez, director of the Artemisa Electric Company, stated that the 21.8 MW Mango Dulce Photovoltaic Solar Park, located in the Corojal district of the provincial capital, was synchronized in March 2025.

He added that the 5 MW Martires de Barbados park, in Guanajay, was incorporated in November of that year, thanks to a donation from the People's Republic of China, and the 21.8 MW Las Cañas Photovoltaic Solar Park was synchronized in January 2026.

With this latest addition, we have completed 140 MW of installed capacity in photovoltaic parks, representing 90 % of the province's average demand, Perez Hernandez stated.

He reported that construction has begun on a new 5 MW park with 2 MW of battery storage in Candelaria, and that work has resumed on the Ceiba 5 park, scheduled for completion in 2026.

Belkis Blanco Correa, Coordinator of Programs and Objectives for the Provincial Government, indicated that 411 photovoltaic modules are being distributed among workers in Public Health, Education, Higher Education, and the Heroes of Labor program.