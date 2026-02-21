Cuban farmers struggle to deliver products due to oil shortages





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) Moving food from the countryside to points of sale, with limited fuel available and the efficient use of transportation and animal traction, is today the main challenge for the Provincial Delegation of Agriculture in Villa Clara, given the energy contingency the country is facing.



Ihosvany Martín Peña, head of Agriculture in the territory, told the press that a very complex cold season campaign is currently underway, with a lack of inputs and difficulties with irrigation machinery, but despite this, agricultural fairs will be maintained, although not with the quantity, variety, and attendance of other times.





He specified that this year the province will not have the potato that was so helpful at this time of year, but there are significant plantings and harvests of sweet potato, cassava, banana varieties, and beans.





The official acknowledged that they are not capable of meeting the people's demand, hence the encouragement and demand to plant more and recover the largest number of urban gardens and plots where vegetables and fruits that require little time to harvest are planted.





According to Jorge Luis Tartabul, head of collection in Villa Clara province, in current times the role of this entity increases, because, with the insufficient fuel available, trips are organized from the farmers of each municipality to, with the same truck, transport the greatest quantity and variety of food to the main points of sale in the province.





At the warehouses of the Buen Viaje market in Santa Clara, he indicated, high volumes of food are concentrated, with the objective that the Public Health system, Education, and other social consumption entities can collect them with electric cars and other alternatives.





Today there is fuel support to collect milk destined for the industries in the municipalities of Santa Clara and Placetas, where it is processed and distributed to the local grocery stores, while in the rest of the territory it is distributed through so-called direct delivery, expressed Carlos Mario Gutierrez, director of the provincial dairy products company.





He stressed that in the coming hours they will deliver a second one-kilogram bag of powdered milk to every child under one year of age in the province and to cases with special medical diets in Santa Clara, while it will be distributed continuously to those consumers in the rest of the municipalities.