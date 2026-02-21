Cuba Denounces Blockade at Artificial Intelligence Summit in India





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) Cuban Communications Minister Mayra Arevich Marín denounced this Thursday in New Delhi the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States, during her intervention in the high-level segment of the Global AI Impact Summit, reported the Ministry of Communications and the Scientific and Technological Park of Havana from their social media profiles.



The minister pointed out that the recent executive order of the US president, which declared Cuba an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to its national security, constitutes a new aggression that seeks to limit the Island's digital development.





The India AI Impact Summit 2026 began yesterday in New Delhi and concludes today in that city with the participation of governmental and business leaders from the technology sector.





The participating Cuban delegation, made up of Rafael Torralbas Ezpeleta, president of the Scientific and Technological Park of Havana, and other executives and officials, presented the progress made in health, education, agriculture, and disaster management through the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy approved in 2024.





Arevich emphasized in her speech that Artificial Intelligence offers opportunities for innovation and well-being, but warned that the digital divide is widening in the Global South, where computational and energy infrastructure is lacking, while dominant models ignore the realities of these nations.





In this context, she emphasized the need to strengthen South-South cooperation to build shared capacities and break technological asymmetries, while rejecting the use of AI for criminal or terrorist purposes, or for interference in the internal affairs of States.





The minister highlighted that unilateral coercive measures violate international law and hinder global progress, preventing the transformative power of AI from benefiting all of humanity.





Finally, she reiterated Cuba's commitment to collaborate in multilateral initiatives that promote a fair and humane digital future, and quoted Mahatma Gandhi: "There is enough on earth to satisfy everyone's needs, but not enough to satisfy everyone's greed."