International Federation of the Red Cross recognizes Cuba's work





HAVANA, Cuba, February 17 (ACN) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies recognized the work carried out by the Cuban Red Cross and reaffirmed its commitment to continue strengthening joint cooperation.

This was highlighted by Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, Assistant Secretary General for Coordination of Operations and Development of National Societies of the aforementioned international humanitarian network, during a meeting with the Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal, as part of his visit to Cuba.

According to a statement released today by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), the purpose of Castellanos and his delegation's trip to Havana is to meet with directors and officials of the Cuban Red Cross to jointly review the work carried out, as well as new possibilities for cooperation and mutual support.

"Cuba is fully committed to protecting life in the most diverse scenarios, and addressing the effects of natural disasters in our country is also a priority for the Cuban Red Cross," the Minister of Public Health affirmed during the meeting, which took place on Monday.

After thanking them for the visit, Portal conveyed the Government's gratitude for the aid sent to Cuba after Hurricane Melissa, as well as the rapid response and mobilization of human and material resources at that time.

As part of the exchange, the Minister also commented on the current situation facing the nation, and particularly the National Health System.

He emphasized that it is extremely complex and has worsened in recent months due to the latest measures the United States government has begun to implement against the island.

Regarding the latest decisions being implemented in the health sector to address this situation, Portal Miranda assured that they are aimed at ensuring the continuity of basic services for the population and continuing to protect lives, amidst the inevitable reorganization underway.

The International Federation coordinates and directs international assistance in the event of natural disasters or other human-caused disasters in situations unrelated to armed conflict.

Its mission is to improve the lives of vulnerable people, while collaborating with national societies to respond to disasters anywhere in the world.

Relief operations are combined with development activities that include disaster preparedness programs, health and assistance programs, and the promotion of humanitarian values. It also supports programs to reduce the spread of diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, avian influenza, and malaria.

Furthermore, it works to combat discrimination and violence and promotes human rights and assistance to migrants.