Cuba participates in the 50th anniversary of the Tianguis Turístico in Acapulco





HAVANA, Cuba, April 30 (ACN) In a post on Facebook, Sol de Cuba magazine reports that Cuba is attending the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the Tianguis Turístico in Acapulco, where the island showcased its culture, nature, and hospitality as unique qualities.

With its own pavilion, the Cuban delegation strengthened connections, promoted agreements, and opened new opportunities to show the world a diverse Caribbean destination, according to the Cuban Ministry of Tourism.

The event, which brought together more than 8,000 participants, 1,300 exhibiting companies and 1,258 buyers from 30 countries, is expected to bring profits amounting to 1.15 billion pesos and facilitate more than 58,000 business meetings.

The Tianguis Turístico in Acapulco is the leading business forum for the tourism sector in Mexico, with half a century of history as a platform for promoting destinations and experiences to international buyers and expanding the country's presence in global markets.

The Cuban Embassy in Mexico remarked that the island’s participation reaffirms its interest in strengthening tourism ties with Mexico.