Government of Grenada confirms solidarity with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, April 29 (ACN) Grenada recently confirmed its contribution of about US$500,000 as part of the initiative approved by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to support the Cuban people amidst their current difficulties.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the Grenadian Minister of Education David Andrew emphasized that the funds will be used to purchase humanitarian supplies for Cuba.

"Although our government, our population, and our economy are small, we can support our brothers and sisters in Cuba with humanitarian aid at this time," Minister Andrew remarked.

Grenada maintains a firm stance of solidarity with Cuba, expressed both politically and through practical support during times of crisis, a regular feature of the tradition of mutual support developed in 47 years of bilateral relations.

As Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossio recently pointed out, the situation facing Cuba is not a consequence of natural disasters or internal conflicts, but rather of the 60-plus years old U.S. blockade considered to be the main cause of the shortages affecting the Cuban people and the reason that international solidarity is so important to alleviate its effects.