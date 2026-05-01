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May Wednesday

New batch of ambulances will strengthen Cuba’s health system



HAVANA, Cuba, April 30 (ACN) The enterprise  Transimport, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health and port authorities, recently began unloading a new batch of ambulances just arrived in the country as part of the program to improve emergency medical services.

 At the same time, the advertising agency Publicentro of the Ministry of Transport and Havana Provincial Health Division remarked that they are already labeling the vehicles, including fully electric Foton ambulances requested by the city’s Integrated System of Medical Emergencies (Sium).

Publicentro executives pointed out that their participation in these efforts constitutes visual support for the process to revitalize the island’s emergency medical services.

 Transimport is one of the entities of the Cuban business system dedicated to importing and marketing equipment, parts and supplies related to motor vehicles used in this and other strategic sectors, with essential functions in the renewal of the fleets and the efficiency of transport services.

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