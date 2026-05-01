Cuba with full badminton team at Santo Domingo 2026





HAVANA, Cuba, April 29 (ACN) Cuban badminton will compete with a full team―four men and four women―at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.

Cuba had previously secured three women's and three men's spots thanks to its fifth place in the regional ranking―headed, in that order, y Guatemala, Mexico and Colombia―but then Colombia gave up four of its eight allotted places, which were redistributed to Cuba and El Salvador.

Guatemala and Mexico are the favorites for medals in both individual and team events, although Cuba should be a strong contender for the medals in both tournaments.

According to Cuban badminton federation president Orlando Cala, attending with a full team will increase the chances of winning the bronze medal in the team competition.