Cuban weightlifter today at Pan American Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, April 30 (ACN) Cuba’s weightlifter Marifélix Sarría (+86 kg) will compete today in the Senior Pan American Championships, under way in Panama.

The young Cuban athlete will step onto the platform at the Tierra de Campeones Atheyna Bylon Training Center with the backing of three silver medals won at the 2025 World Championships and the ambition to establish herself among the continent's elite.

The tournament, which brings together more than 180 weightlifters from at least 20 nations, awards qualifying points for the World Championships and validates records for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, in a program that includes 16 weight divisions (eight for each gender).

Sarría will seek today to write her own history and extend the Cuban tradition in a discipline where every lifted kilogram also counts in terms of prestige.