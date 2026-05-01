Cuba’s men's handball team qualifies for Santo Domingo 2026





HAVANA, Cuba, April 29 (ACN) The undefeated Cuban men's handball team will be in the semifinals of the Caribbean Cup after thrashing Guatemala 33-21 and, therefore, secured its presence in the Santo Domingo 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Team Cuba achieved its third consecutive victory in the qualifying tournament and finished first in its group.

Previously, the Cubans beat Costa Rica 29-21 in their debut on April 27 and then notched up a 36-30 victory over the Dominican Republic.

This accomplishment, a milestone in their path towards the regional multi-sport event, reaffirms the regional dominance of the Cuban team, which now has set its sights on the Caribbean Cup semifinals on Saturday.