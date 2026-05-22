Cuba reaffirms commitment to the Revolution and its leaders at rally in front of U.S. Embassy in Havana





In response to the latest accusations made by the U.S. government against Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, the people mobilized Friday morning at the Anti-Imperialist Tribunal in the capital to raise their voices in defense of the homeland, the country’s leadership and national sovereignty. The rally in Havana was presided over by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

This initiative, convened by the Union of Young Communists and various organizations across the country, condemned the actions of the U.S. Department of Justice and reaffirmed its stance against imperialism, which has maintained a blockade against the island for more than 60 years, a blockade that intensifies with each escalation of the siege adopted by the U.S. administration.

Although the main demonstration took place in the capital, the entire country participated in the protest against the constant threats emanating from the White House aimed at destabilizing Cuba.

In response to the US pronouncement against the Army General on May 20, the revolutionary government issued a statement declaring that the accusation is a political provocation based on the manipulation of events in February 1996, when two aircraft operated by the terrorist organization Brothers to the Rescue were shot down after repeated notifications of their violation of Cuban airspace.

The statement also asserted that the Caribbean nation’s actions in response to that incident were in legitimate self-defense and were supported by the Charter of the United Nations, the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, and the principles of air sovereignty and proportionality.

In the days leading up to the 95th birthday of the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro Ruz, the people reaffirm their support for this historical figure and the process initiated in 1959, despite the constant aggressions of imperialism.