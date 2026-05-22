Cuba thanks European lawmakers for their rejection of U.S. hostilities





Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez and the President of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo, expressed their gratitude to more than twenty MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) who raised their voices in the European Parliament this week in defense of the island’s sovereignty.

On behalf of the Cuban people, the authorities expressed their gratitude for the support of the Political Dialogue and Cooperation Agreement between Cuba and the European Union, the public condemnation of the suffocating policy and blockade imposed by the United States government against Cuba, and the condemnation of the escalating military threats.

Cuban authorities emphasized through their social media that these numerous expressions of international solidarity demonstrate that the Caribbean nation is not alone.

During the parliamentary debate, European legislators described the U.S. measures and the energy embargo as a cruel and illegal policy, and an unjustifiable collective punishment that causes serious harm to the daily lives of Cubans.

MEP Maria Zacharia questioned the consistency of speaking in favor of human rights while maintaining this type of embargo. Likewise, representatives such as Rudi Kennes, Pernando Barrena, and Özlem Demirel denounced the threats of military intervention and Trump’s policies, affirming that Cuba is not a threat to U.S. national security and demanding an end to the blockade.

The interventions of the parliamentarians, including Leila Chaibi, Anthony Smith, and Emma Fourreau, were also recognized by the Cuban Embassy in Belgium and the European Union for their courage and firm stance against imperialism.

The MEPs advocated for a policy based on constructive engagement, political dialogue, and cooperation, defending peace, dignity, and respect for the sovereignty of nations.

The pronouncements in the European Parliament occurred against a backdrop of maximum pressure from the United States toward Cuba, marked by recent aggressions, including threats of military action against the island and the issuance of executive orders that exacerbate the impacts of the prolonged imperial blockade.