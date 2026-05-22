Cuba denounces U.S. violation of sovereign equality by claiming universal jurisdiction





The Director of International Law at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yusnier Romero, denounced the recent political maneuver by the US government, accusing it of flagrantly violating the principle of sovereign equality by claiming universal jurisdiction to judge nationals of other states.

During his appearance Wednesday evening on the Mesa Redonda TV program, the diplomat described Washington’s accusation against revolutionary leader and army general Raúl Castro Ruz as a complete injustice, warning that it has become common practice for the U.S. administration to assume the power to extraterritorially judge every event that occurs globally, a practice he characterized as a “quasi-universal and quasi-irresponsible” extension of its jurisdiction.

“This is not a legal matter. If it were a legal matter, there is no doubt that we wouldn’t be here at this table discussing it,” Romero emphasized regarding the accusations against Castro, who was recently indicted by the United States for alleged crimes of murder, conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens, and the destruction of two aircraft, in connection with the deaths of four pilots from the Brothers to the Rescue terrorist organization 30 years ago.

According to the official’s statements, “the Republic of Cuba and the Cuban government are entirely justified in exercising their sovereign, exclusive, and absolute right to defend the Cuban people.”

Report dismantles US narrative against Cuba

In this context, Jorge Legañoa, president of the Prensa Latina news agency, presented documentary evidence that completely dismantles the narrative promoted by US authorities.

The journalist detailed that Brothers to the Rescue operated as a terrorist arm subordinate to the anti-Cuban mafia based in Miami, carrying out a total of 25 illegal incursions prior to the events of February 24, 1996. These incursions included unauthorized overflights over central areas of Havana, Vedado, and Old Havana, with the sole purpose of disseminating counterrevolutionary propaganda.

Given this scenario, Legañoa contrasted the double standards of the U.S. government by questioning what Washington’s immediate reaction would have been if foreign aircraft had violated the airspace of New York or Washington in the same manner, asserting that they would undoubtedly have been shot down.

The press director denounced the current legal proceedings being pursued abroad as lacking any legitimacy and part of a planned psychological warfare strategy aimed at misinforming new audiences who did not experience the original events of 1996. He argued that the date of May 20th, which marked the beginning—in 1902—of the U.S.-backed Republic, is being strategically used to revive confrontational agendas.

Finally, Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, recently characterized the legal maneuver as a deliberate provocation aimed at fabricating pretexts to justify or bring the country closer to the threat of direct military aggression.

The Deputy Foreign Minister warned that these actions are running parallel to a real, widespread, and overwhelming economic and material war imposed on the Cuban people for decades to strangle the national economy.

Fernández de Cossío concluded by condemning the White House for its calculated use of the island’s citizens as political hostages to force unilateral concessions and subjugate national sovereignty, relying on an intense and well-funded media campaign that attempts to distort reality and force the population to blame their local authorities for the crisis.