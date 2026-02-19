Cuba wins second victory at Independence Boxing Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, February 18 (ACN) On the second day of the Independence Boxing Cup, under way in the Dominican Republic, Saidel Horta (60 kg), second in the 2023 World Championship, notched up Cuba’s second victory, whereas among the women, Yailena Palomo (51 kg) lost in her first international fight to the also-local Esther Jiménez.

Horta's victory over local boxer Ángel Estrella came on top of Paris 2024 Olympic champion Erislandy Álvarez (65 kg)’s 3-2 win on Monday against the Dominican Miguel Ángel Encarnación.

Eight Cuban boxers, four men and four women, are competing in the Independence Cup, which gathers participants from the Bahamas, Ecuador, Honduras, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, Ukraine, and the host country and serves as training ground for the Cubans with a view to the qualifiers for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games, to be held on March 11-16 in Guadalajara, Mexico.