Havana, Feb 16 (ACN) Renowned and US-based Cuban pianist, composer Arturo O’Farrill said that the US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba is a cruel action affecting millions of people, according to Cuba’s Music Institute.

Winner of six Grammy awards and two Latino awards, O’Farrill said that the US administration has extended restrictions to oil supply to Cuba, which worsens the Cuban people’s living conditions.





O’Farril wo just founded the Harlem-based Belongo Cultural Institution said that Washington is posing tariffs on countries who try to ship humanitarian and oil to Cuba, which he called an act of cruelty.





He recalled that the UN General Assembly adopts, with overwhelming majority, annual resolutions demanding the end of the US siege against Cuba.

The artist stressed that Cuba poses not threat on the US national security, because Cuba does not have weapons of mass destruction, or biological weapons, neither it harbors terrorists or takes part drug trafficking.





The Caribbean island nation keeps deep respect for US culture, with Jass festivals of international fame and high-level sports people who have reached international prestige.