World artists and intellectuals are being called upon to mobilize for Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) Cuban The Writers and Artists Association (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym) issued a call this Monday to artists and intellectuals worldwide to mobilize in defense of the Cuban cause.

Due to its importance, we reproduce the text in its entirety:

"Cuba has fought for centuries, first to achieve its independence and then to defend it fiercely. Such immense resistance against the most powerful and predatory empire in human history has been achieved through the immense sacrifice of its people.

The conscious resistance of those of us who live on the archipelago stems from convictions and reasons learned long ago.

Jose Marti, the great poet and patriot, defined our noble destiny in 1894: 'The Antilles are at the heart of America, and if enslaved, they would be mere pontoons in the war of an imperial republic.'"

“Cuba’s greatest wealth lies in its people.

We do not possess oil reserves or other highly coveted natural resources, but we have developed a human capital capable of shaping resilience through creativity and knowledge.

Cuba does not foster terrorism, although we have been victims of it. We cherish peace, inextricably linked to our independence.

We have always strived to build a just and equitable society. We have eradicated illiteracy and reduced infant and maternal mortality to levels comparable to those of the developed world.

We send doctors and teachers to other nations when others only drop bombs.

We create vaccines that are distributed free of charge. We promote sports as a right of the people and are the Spanish-speaking country that has won the most medals in the history of the Olympic Games."

"Cuba does not promote terrorism, although we have been victims of it." "We have a comprehensive, free system of art schools, where dancers, actors, painters, filmmakers, musicians—many from humble backgrounds—have been trained, generating a powerful and internationally recognized artistic movement.

"Since the revolutionary triumph of 1959, we have aspired to achieve the highest cultural level for our people.

Fidel showed us that illiteracy could be eliminated and that we must fight to eradicate racism and discrimination in all its forms through a framework of laws and active vigilance.

We have made progress in the integration and defense of the rights of our women, who are now members of parliament, executives, and professionals on equal footing with men.

"We approved a progressive Family Code that protects love in its diverse forms.

"Despite the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States since 1962, which has been successively tightened, culminating in the suffocation implemented by the current U.S. government, we do not renounce our dreams of prosperity, justice, and peace."

"Resistance comes at a high price and imposes great sacrifices on our people every day, requiring us to stoically face the cruelty of the U.S. government's extraterritorial measures.

The empire claims that Cuba represents a threat to its national security, which is ridiculous and implausible. It has decreed an oil blockade, with the consequent paralysis of hospitals, schools, industries, and transportation.

They are trying to prevent our doctors from saving lives; they are trying to paralyze our free and universal education system, to plunge us into famine, to leave us without energy to guarantee access to drinking water and cooking food; in short, they intend to slowly and cruelly extinguish a country."

"Cuba resists and will continue to resist this inhuman aggression, but it has the active solidarity of all honest, humanist, and well-intentioned men and women of the world.

The aim is to prevent a genocidal act and save a heroic people whose only 'crime and threat' has been defending their sovereignty.

Cuba has never attacked any nation. Cuba practices international solidarity even under conditions of extreme blockade.

To stand with Cuba today is to defend peace and the right of all peoples, however small, to the full exercise of their sovereignty.

 The UNEAC calls on all intellectuals and creators of the world to mobilize in defense of the Cuban cause; as Marti defined it in 1895, when writing about our duty in America: 'Whoever rises up today for Cuba, rises up for all time.'"

 Signatories as of the time of publication of this appeal:

  1. Miguel Barnet Lanza, writer, poet and ethnologist; Honorary President of UNEAC, National Literature and Heritage Prize
  2. Marta Bonet de la Cruz, President of UNEAC
  3. Nancy Morejón, writer and poet, National Literature Prize
  4. Lesbia Vent Dumois, National Prize for Visual Arts, Vice President of UNEAC
  5. Abel Prieto Jiménez, writer, President of Casa de las Américas
  6. Pedro Pablo Rodríguez, researcher, historian, National Prize for Social Sciences
  7. Virgilio López Lemus, writer, poet, National Literature Prize
  8. Waldo Leyva, National Literature Prize
  9. Francisca López Civeira, researcher, National Prize for Social Sciences 10. Rafael Acosta de Arriba, writer, National Prize for Cultural Research 11. René Fernández, National Theater Prize
  10. Miriam Muñoz, National Theater Prize
  11. Zenen Calero, National Theater Prize
  12. Viengsay Valdés, National Prize Dance, Director of the National Ballet of Cuba
  13. José Oriol, National Community Culture Award
  14. José Menendez Sigarroa (Pepe Menendez), designer, National Design Award
  15. José Villa Soberón, sculptor, National Visual Arts Award
  16. Eduardo Roca "Choco", National Visual Arts Award
  17. Margarita Ruiz, researcher, National Cultural Heritage Award
  18. Flora Fong, National Visual Arts Award
  19. Arístides Hernández "ARES", graphic humorist, caricaturist, National Humor Award
  20. Fátima Patterson, National Theater Award, Director of Macuba Theater 23. Juan Piñera Infante, composer, National Radio and Artistic Education Award
  21. Digna Guerra, choral director, National Music Award
  22. Josefa Bracero Torres, radio broadcaster, National Radio Award
  23. Ramón Espigull, radio broadcaster, National Award Radio
  24. Eslinda Núñez, actress, National Film Award
  25. Roberto Ferguson, audiovisual director, National Television Award
  26. José Ramón Artigas, audiovisual director, National Television Award 30. José Loyola, musician, National Award for Artistic Education
  27. Roberto Valera, musician, National Music Award
  28. Guido López-Gavilán, composer, educator, orchestra conductor, and National Music Award
  29. Raúl Rodríguez, radio broadcaster, National Radio Award
  30. Alex Pausides, National Publishing Award
  31. Miguel Iglesias, director of Contemporary Dance of Cuba, National Dance Award
  32. Santiago Alfonso, choreographer, National Dance Award 37.
  33. Rubén Darío Salazar, actor, director of Teatro Las Estaciones, National Theater Award
  34. Marta Bonet de la Cruz, musicologist, President of UNEAC
  35. Magda Resik Aguirre, journalist, First Vice President of UNEAC
  36. Yuris Nórido Ruiz Cabrera, journalist, Vice President of UNEAC
  37. Alberto Marrero, writer, poet
  38. Ernesto Limia Díaz, historian, researcher
  39. Abel Enrique González Santamaría, historian, researcher
  40. Vivían Martínez Tabares, director of the Theater Department at Casa de las Américas
  41. Isabel Cristina López Hamze, professor at the University of the Arts (ISA)
  42. Olga Teresa Pérez Berra, theater scholar
  43. Juan Alberto Ante, director of Alas Teatro, First Vice President of UNEAC in Granma
  44. Adis Nubia, actress with Teatro Andante
  45. Julio César Ramírez, director From Teatro D Dos
  46. Lourdes Cajigal, director of Compañía Así Somos
  47. Vladimir Peraza, critic and researcher
  48. Octavio Fraga, journalist and essayist
  49. Graciela Chailloux, writer and professor at the University of Havana 54. Kenia Rodríguez, representative of ASSITEJ Cuba
  50. Dennis Ramos, actor and professor at the Corina Mestre National School of Theater
  51. Ernesto Planas, actor, mime artist, and professor at the ISA University of the Arts
  52. Leivan García, dancer and choreographer, director of the National Folkloric Ensemble
  53. Nereida López, director of the National Theater
  54. Marvis Yaquis, designer and director of the National Council of Performing Arts
  55. Miguel Cañellas, director of the Tomás Terry Theater
  56. Jorge Mederos, director of the Havana Theater Center
  57. Mercedes Borges, professor at the ISA University of the Arts and director of the Cuba Escena website
  58. José Omar Arteaga, professor at the ISA University of the Arts and editor From the Cuba Escena portal:
  59. Eduardo Valdés Rivero, artistic director
  60. Valia Valdés, actress and journalist
  61. Elvia Pérez, storyteller, director of Puente de Palabras
  62. Maribel López, actress with Teatro Guiñol Guantánamo
  63. Jorge Brooks, manager and researcher
  64. Uri Rodríguez, actor and director of Teatro La Barça, President of UNEAC in Guantánamo
  65. Migdalia Tamayo, art critic and researcher, First Vice President of UNEAC in Guantánamo
  66. Jesús Lozada, physician and writer
  67. Juan González Fiffe, director of Teatro Andante and recipient of the Maestro de Juventudes Award
  68. Raquel González, actress and television director
  69. María del Carmen Mena, professor at the University of the Arts ISA
  70. Yuliet Montes, actress with Teatro de la Utopía, professor at the University of the Arts ISA
  71. Jaime Gómez Triana, researcher and writer, Vice President of Casa de las Américas, Professor at the University of the Arts ISA
  72. Reinaldo León, Director of Teatro de la Utopía, Professor at the University of the Arts ISA
  73. Luis Enrique Amador Quiñones, actor and Rector of the University of the Arts ISA
  74. Marilyn Garbey, researcher and writer, President of the Association of Performing Artists of the UNEAC
  75. Roxana Pineda, actress and Director of Teatro La Rosa
  76. Norma Gálvez, Director of the Envivo publishing house and Professor at the University of the Arts ISA
  77. José Omar Torres Lopez, painter and engraver
  78. Diana Balboa, painter and engraver
  79. Humberto Mayol Viton, photographer
  80. Ever Fonseca, painter
  81. Liliam Chacón, Dean of the Faculty of Dance Arts at ISA
  82. Raúl Torres, troubadour
  83. Mabel Castillo, Musicologist, President of the UNEAC Musicians Association
  84. Lourdes de los Santos, Documentary Filmmaker, President of the UNEAC Film, Radio, and Television Association
  85. Manuel Herrera, Filmmaker
  86. Orieta Cordeiro, Radio Broadcaster
  87. Sahily Tabares, Writer
  88. Jorge Alonso Padilla, Television Producer
  89. Irene Borges, Director of Espacio Teatral Aldaba
  90. Victor Fowler, Writer
  91. Rosa Miriam Elizalde, Journalist and Writer
  92. Omar González, Journalist and Writer
  93. Regina Balaguer, Director of the Camagüey Ballet and First Vice President of UNEAC in Camagüey
  94. Armando Pérez Padrón, Audiovisual Producer and Writer, President of UNEAC in Camagüey
  95. José Manuel Espino, Writer, Poet, President of UNEAC in Matanzas
  96. Yasel Toledo Garnache, journalist, president of the Hermanos Saiz Association
  97. Janette Brossard, visual artist and president of the Visual Artists Association of UNEAC
  98. Ricardo Riverón Rojas, writer, president of UNEAC in Villa Clara 104. Carlos Figueroa, radio broadcaster, president of UNEAC in Sancti Spíritus
  99. Gerardo Houdayer, radio broadcaster, president of UNEAC in Santiago de Cuba
  100. Faculty of the Fernando Alonso National Ballet School
  101. Dani Miguel Hernández Acosta, Principal Dancer and Director of the National Ballet of Cuba
  102. María Mercedes García Vega, Vice Director of the National Ballet of Cuba
  103. Enrique Ubieta, researcher and writer
  104. Ana Irma Pérez Pereyó, musician, vice president of the Hermanos Saiz Association
  105. Santa Massiel Rueda, singer-songwriter, vice president of the Hermanos Saiz Association Saiz
  106. Nelson Valdés Viera, troubadour
  107. Marcos David Fernández (El Kikiri de Cisneros), improvisational poet 114. Dazra Novak, writer, President of the Writers' Association of the UNEAC (National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba)
  108. Karel Leyva, poet
  109. Marta Campos, troubadour, Vice President of the Musicians' Association of the UNEAC
  110. Orlando Valle "Maraca", flautist and First Vice President of the Musicians' Association of the UNEAC
  111. Sándor González Vilar, visual artist
  112. Lázaro Dagoberto González, violinist, educator, composer, and orchestra conductor

120. Beatriz Corona Rodríguez, composer and choral director

