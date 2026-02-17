Literary exhibition in Cuba promotes pediatric cancer prevention





HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) The Raul Gomez Garcia Provincial Library, in the municipality of Güines, in the Cuban western province of Mayabeque, opened the exhibition "Between Books and Hopes," dedicated to health promotion and early prevention of pediatric cancer, reported Diario de Mayabeque.

In statements to the newspaper, Danay Hernandez, a technician in the general reading room, indicated that the exhibition brings together more than a dozen titles related to the theme, along with children's and young adult literature that stimulates learning through games and educational activities.

The exhibition opened in the context of International Childhood Cancer Day and is an initiative that links culture with prevention, benefiting the community in Mayabeque.