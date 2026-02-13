FIFA U-17 World Cup, a Dream Come True





Havana, Feb 12 (ACN) Cuba’s soccer team made a dream come true after confirming its participation at the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, scheduled to take place November in Qatar.



This will be the third occasion that the Cuban team will participate in the world soccer meet of the International Association Football Federation. Cuba has previously contested the event first in Scottland in 1989 and in Italy in 1991.





A previous S-17 championship organized by the Confederation of North, Central and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) distributed eight tickets to countries of this region to the Qatar world Cup, which will be contested by 48 teams from around the world.