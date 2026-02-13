Cuba with eight boxers at Independence Cup in the Dominican Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, February 11 (ACN) Cuba will compete with eight boxers―four men and four women―at the Independence Cup Boxing Tournament, to be held on February 15 to 22 in the Dominican Republic.

The men's team will be led by two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion Julio César La Cruz (+90 kg) and features Paris 2024 Olympic champion Erislandy Álvarez (65 kg), Tashkent 2023 world runner-up Saidel Horta (60 kg), and Nelson Williams (90 kg), who won one of the two titles earned by the island in the 2024 edition.

The women's team includes Dayira Mesa (70 kg) and Yoana Rodríguez (75 kg)―who have competed in world championship―as well as Yailena Palomo (50 kg) and Magda Massó (57 kg).

This tournament will provide valuable experience as Cuba prepares for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games qualifiers, scheduled to be held on March 11-16 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The Independence Cup will also gather boxers from the Bahamas, Ecuador, Honduras, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, and Ukraine.