Cuba qualifies for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar

HAVANA, Cuba, February 11 (ACN) Cuba’s football team fulfilled its dream of qualifying for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in Qatar after a goalless draw in its game with Belize in the CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Qualifiers.
Playing in Group F, hosted by Guatemala, the Leones del Caribe finished pool play undefeated with seven points, a result that made it possible for Cuba to compete in a World Cup after participating in the 1989 and 1991 editions.
Team Cuba earned its ticket to Qatar after notching up victories over El Salvador (2-1) and Curaçao (1-0) and tying 0-0 with Belize.
The CONCACAF U-17 Men’s Qualifiers, which gathered 34 teams in eight groups hosted by six countries, grants the eight slots that FIFA allocated to the region.
