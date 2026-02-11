Morales Ojeda commemorates granting of Cuban citizenship to Che Guevara





HAVANA, Cuba, February 10 (ACN) In a post on X, Political Bureau member Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, hailed the 67th anniversary of the granting of Cuban status by birth to Commander Ernesto "Che" Guevara―officially recognized on February 10, 1959―a decision which went beyond the legal realm to become a profound act of historical and symbolic significance.

It is not merely an administrative recognition, but the culmination of a process of mutual belonging. Che Guevara, born in Argentina, had already earned his Cuban citizenship in the hearts of the people and on the battlefields of the Sierra Maestra mountains, but this decree legally formalized that already inseparable identity.

Cuba thus proclaimed that the heroes who shed their blood for the liberation of the island are as genuine as the founding fathers of the 19th century. His legal Cuban-ness became a mirror for the new generations, reminding them that a nation is built on principles and action and accepts as its own those who choose and defend it.

In this way, the date we celebrate today is marked not as a mere formality, but as a key moment in the island’s political memory. More than a title, it was the consecration of an unbreakable bond: the guerrilla without borders had, by right and by love, a definitive nationality, sealed on the very soil he defended with his life, as well as an act of profound historical reciprocity that cemented his figure as an eternal symbol of the Revolution and a son of the Cuban nation.