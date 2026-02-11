Russia denounces US neocolonial stance on Cuba and Venezuela





HAVANA, Cuba, February 10 (ACN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denounced the neocolonial stance taken by the United States, reflected in its current actions against Cuba and Venezuela.

"Fighting any neocolonial practice, from unilateral coercive measures to military interventions, is still our focus of attention”, he stated.

According to Prensa Latina, in his video message commemorating Russian Diplomat's Day, Mr. Lavrov reaffirmed his country's solidarity with the peoples of Venezuela and Cuba and pointed out that Moscow is convinced that only the Caribbean nations can choose their own destiny.

He also stressed that Russia intends to maintain its honest and equitable international cooperation practice, pursuant to the principles of mutual understanding, trust, and neighborliness.

On his end, the Russian ambassador to Havana, Viktor Koronelli, remarked in statements to the Russian news agency TASS that Moscow is observing “the situation in the Latin American and Caribbean region with great concern” and noted that Washington’s increasing pressure and aggressive rhetoric, especially over Cuba, are undermining security and stability in the region.

Mr. Koronelli also said that the US strategy of maximum pressure on Cuba, marked by its recent unilateral restrictions, pursues a single goal: the economic asphyxiation of the island.