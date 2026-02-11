Cuba denounces US blockade at G77 + China Plenary Meeting





HAVANA, Cuba, February 10 (ACN) According to a post by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the 1st Plenary Meeting of 2026 of the Group of 77 plus China, UNESCO Chapter, held at the Organization's headquarters on Monday and presided over by Azerbaijan, Cuba denounced the effects of the tightening of the US economic blockade.

María del Carmen Herrera Caseiro, Cuba's ambassador and permanent delegate to UNESCO, condemned the executive order, signed on January 29 by the US president, imposing tariffs and sanctions on countries that provide oil to the island.

Ms. Herrera pointed out that these coercive measures against third-party states violate International Law and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, as they intend to impose a full blockade on fuel supplies, and stressed that these sanctions hinder essential sectors linked to UNESCO's mandate, such as education, science, culture, and communication, by preventing access to technology, international cooperation, and scientific research.

The Cuban diplomat also denounced the manipulation campaigns and unfounded accusations aimed at justifying a policy of economic pressure whose stated objective is to inflict suffering on the population and force political changes in the country.

In this context, Cuba expressed its gratitude for both the Special Communiqué issued on February 5 in New York by the G77 + China against the new measures that strengthen the blockade and the international solidarity with the island.

After her intervention, delegations present at the meeting expressed their support for Cuba and their opposition to unilateral coercive measures.

With more than 130 member states, the G77+China is the largest intergovernmental group of developing countries within the UN system.

The meeting was attended by UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, who presented the roadmap for the “UNESCO 80” initiative and discussed the Organization’s priorities and future prospects with the delegations.