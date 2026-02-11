Iran expresses solidarity with Cuba in the current situation





HAVANA, Cuba, February 10 (ACN) Hadi Khansari, president of the Iran-Cuba Friendship Association, expressed his solidarity with the Caribbean nation in a statement about the difficulties caused by the sanctions and coercive measures imposed by the United States and its allies, reported the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cubaminrex.

Statement by Hadi Khansari, President of the Iran-Cuba Friendship Association

Your Excellency Jorge Fernando Lefebre Nicolás, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba:

Please accept our warmest greetings and the expression of our highest respect.

Given that the world today, with the presence and imposition of powerful figures like President Trump and Netanyahu, has backed down on its commitment to minimum norms and rules within international organizations, including the United Nations and the Security Council, the world order has become a jungle where force and oppression prevail rather than law, as made evident to all the peoples of the world by the reprehensible actions of the United States in Venezuela.

The independent nations, regardless of debates about their models of internal governance, have suffered serious harm and hardship, with Iran and Cuba undoubtedly ranking high on that list. The pressures, threats, and unjust and oppressive sanctions have had the sole objective of disrupting the daily lives of the civilian population.

Just as Cuba's electrical system is currently plagued by prolonged power outages and access to food, medicine, and essential services faces serious difficulties, these same problems have intensified in our beloved Iran as much as in our esteemed Cuba, causing profound physical and psychological damage which become worse by the day with the closure of access routes to basic goods and necessities. The needs of people who deserve the best have now become a crisis and a true nightmare.

Therefore, while we strongly condemn the United States of America and its allies for this historic injustice, we express our full and unwavering support for and solidarity with our beloved, independent, and dignified Cuba.

Sincerely yours,

Hadi Khansari

President, Iran-Cuba Friendship Association