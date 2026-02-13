Díaz-Canel reiterates Cuba's fraternity with the Palestinian people





HAVANA, Cuba, February 11 (ACN) Upon receiving a delegation from the Bureau of the United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of that Palestinian People, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel reiterated the feelings of brotherhood between Cubans and Palestinians.

"We are a sister nation of Palestine," the leader pointed out, recalling that Cuba was among the co-founders of that Committee.

In thanking Díaz-Canel for the welcome, Coly Seck, President of the Committee on Palestine and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Senegal to the UN, praised his host for setting aside some time to meet with the visiting delegation despite his many commitments.

Mr. Seck explained that, as part of the United Nations General Assembly, the Committee is made up of 25 members and 24 observers who “share the view that Palestine must be a free and sovereign state” and that they strive to reach that goal objectives for which they work and develop a broad agenda within both the UN and other multilateral organizations.

A subsidiary body of the United Nations General Assembly, the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People was established in 1975 with the chief objective of mobilizing international support for a peaceful, just, and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on a two-state scheme and promoting the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, national independence, sovereignty, and the return of refugees.

As a founding member of the Committee and holder of one of its vice-presidencies, Cuba has long maintained an unwavering position in favor of and solidarity with the just cause of the Palestinians and is permanently committed to contribute in every way possible to legitimate the international efforts aimed at ending the genocide being committed against Palestine.