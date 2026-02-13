Guatemalan Maya Movement reasserts solidarity with Cuba





Havana, February 11 (ACN) The Tzuk Kim-pop Movement, made up of five Maya peoples of Guatemala, stated its support for Cuba in the face of an intensified U.S. blockade that they describe as “infamy and barbarism.”

A statement released by the organization—comprised of the Tzutujil, Kaqchikel, Ki, and Mam peoples of the western highlands—emphasized that the said policy seeks to break the hope and humanity of the Cuban Revolution and prevent the country’s access to fuel, medicines and food in an act of aggression and neocolonialism.

The Movement lamented the Guatemalan government's decision to terminate this year the Health Cooperation Agreement after 27 years of humanitarian services provided in the country by the Cuban Medical Brigade and called to redouble solidarity with and gratitude toward the Cuban people and to join the international outcry for an end to the blockade.

The political organization, established before the 1996 Peace Accords, reiterated that Cuba needs to freely exercise its right to sovereignty and self-determination and urged social movements and organizations to support and reciprocate the solidarity shown by the island through countless medical, scientific, and technical actions it has offered Guatemala and the world.