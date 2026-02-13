Cuba presents its commitment to child protection to UNICEF





HAVANA, Cuba, February 11 (ACN) Cuba’s Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations, Ambassador Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, presented the Cuba-UNICEF Country Programme 2026-2030 during the 1st Ordinary Session of the organization's Executive Board, highlighting that it constitutes a strategic cooperation framework to strengthen the well-being of children and adolescents.

Mr. Soberón explained that the document is the result of joint work between Cuba and UNICEF, aligned with both the United Nations Cooperation Framework for Sustainable Development in Cuba 2026-2030 and the National Economic and Social Development Plan until 2030, mostly focused on a model of comprehensive, equitable and sustainable development.

The diplomat also noted that the Program is based on Cuba's commitment to the full enjoyment of children's rights, pursuant to the Constitution of the Republic, the Family Code, the Comprehensive Policy for Children, Adolescents, and Youth, and the new Children, Adolescents, and Youth Code, and pointed out that its implementation will help to preserve the social gains achieved by the island, ensure its access to essential resources, and mobilize national and international alliances that support economic recovery and the overall well-being of the future generations.

Likewise, Mr. Soberón denounced that these efforts are being hampered by the intensified U.S. blockade and policies intended to prevent the arrival of fuel to Cuba, which has direct impacts on transportation, hospital, and education services.

Finally, Cuba requested the support of the UNICEF Executive Board for the approval of the Country Programme 2026-2030, reaffirming its commitment to multilateralism, international cooperation and the protection of the rights of children and adolescents; which received broad international support, with the U.S. vote as the only one against.