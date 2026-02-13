Cuba for a rematch in Americas Series Baseball semifinals





HAVANA, Cuba, February 12 (ACN) In a rematch, the Cuban team will play the host team Navegantes de Magallanes today in one of the semifinals of the II Americas Baseball Series, underway in Caracas, Venezuela.

After an unsteady performance in the preliminary round, Team Cuba secured their place among the top four in the tournament, finishing in third place with a 3-3 record after an 8-7 victory over Colombia’s Caimanes de Barranquilla.

The Cubans lost 8-4 their first game with the Venezuelan team, which finished second in the standings (5-1).

The winners of the semifinals matches (Cuba vs. Venezuela and Colombia vs. Panama) will play for the title on Friday, whereas the losers will compete for the bronze medal on the same day.