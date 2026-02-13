Namibians Blast US Executive Order against Cuba









Havana, Feb 12 (ACN) The Namibia-Cuba Friendship Association (NAMCUFA) expressed its rejection of the recent executive order signed by US President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency on Cuba and imposing tariffs on countries that supply oil to the island nation.



The Namibian organization denounced that US move for intending strangle Cuban economy and force sovereign nations to join the blockade imposed against the Cuban nation, according to the Cuban Foreign Ministry.



NAMCUFA described Washington’s action as the continuation of unfair policies affecting the Cuban people for decades.



The Association also condemned the anti-Cuban propaganda promoted by Washington, noting that such rhetoric fuels hostility and hinders the possibility of genuine dialogue, while urging the United States to adopt a constructive and respectful approach that recognizes Cuba’s right to self-determination and sovereignty.



“Imposing tariffs under the pretext of national security only deepens the suffering of ordinary Cubans,” NAMCUFA stressed, while calling on U.S. authorities to reconsider these measures and cease propaganda efforts against the island.



The Association reaffirmed its solidarity with the Cuban people and called on progressive countries to unite in defense of Cuba’s sovereignty. The message was signed by Cecilia Muzile, Secretary General of NAMCUFA, from Windhoek, Namibia.



Read the full text of NAMCUFA declaration and Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC): https://nbcnews.na/node/114865