Russia Dubs US Actions against Cuba as Energy Blockade





Havana, Feb 12 (ACN) Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that the unprecedented measures adopted by Washington to block oil supply to Cuba, an energy blockade that includes jet fuel, has led to a serious situation affecting Russian commercial flights.



In her usual press conference in Moscow, Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned the US measures against Havana aimed at worsening the energy crisis, including air communication and also inflict discontent in the Cuban people and the foreign visitors who face inconveniences.



This situation has been taken to an absurd point because its impacting the island economically and in the area of logistics, affecting precisely the people Washington for years said they were taking care of in terms of human rights, Zakharova noted.



Previously, presidential spokesperson Dmitri Peskov said that Moscow is considering possible ways to support Cuba, as he called island a friendly country. “Cuba is are, unfortunately for us; it’s not easy to get there, but even so, we will discuss with the Cubans possible ways to offer assistance, Peskov said, cited by PL news agency.



On January 29th, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring national emergency on the alleged unusual and extraordinary threat posed by Cuba to US national security and the region.



The order accuses the Cuban government of aligning with hostile countries, of hosting transnational terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah and of allowing the presence on the island of Russian and Chinese intelligence facilities.



In response to these unfounded accusations, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that "this new measure demonstrates the fascist, criminal, and genocidal nature of a clique that has hijacked the interests of the American people for purely personal gain.