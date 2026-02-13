Cuba Highly Appreciates Mexican Humanitarian Aid





Havana Feb 12 (ACN) At times when Cuba sorts out difficulties and Washington tightens sanctions against the island nation in an attempt to asphyxiate the people, Cubans appreciate much the humanitarian aid sent by Mexico, said Cuban Domestic Trade Minister Betsy Diaz upon receiving the cargo.



Diaz thanked Mexico’s Claudia Sheinbaum and her government and the Mexican people and the institutions who made it possible for the shipment to reach the Cuban people.





Two Mexican navy vessels arrived Thursday in Havana with over 800 tons of humanitarian aid for the Cuban people; Mexican ship Papaloapan brought some 536 tons including milk, meats, beans, rice, tuna fish sardines and vegetable oil as well as hygiene products. A second ship Isla Holbox brought 227 tons of powdered milk.





In a recent press conference, President Sheinbaum announced a second humanitarian shipment to Cuba, which could also add products being collected by several Mexican civil society organizations to help the Cuban people, who are suffering due to the tightening of the US blockade, which now hinders other nations from shipping oil to Cuba.