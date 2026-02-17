Cuban boxer Erislandy makes his debut today at the Independence Cup in the Dominican Republic





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb. 16 (ACN) Paris 2024 Olympic champion Erislandy Alvarez makes his debut today in the Dominican Republic's Independence Cup Boxing Tournament.

Cuba is represented by eight fighters, four of each gender, in this competition, which runs until February 22 in Santiago de los Caballeros. The men's team is led by two-time Olympic champion and five-time world champion Julio Cesar La Cruz, who will compete in the super heavyweight division (+90 kg).

Joining the Cuban star of counter-punching will be Erislandy Alvarez (65 kg) and Saidel Horta (60 kg), the 2023 Tashkent world runner-up.

The squad led by coach Eulises Pouyot is completed by Nelson Williams (90 kg), winner of one of the island's two titles in the 2024 edition.

The women's team, under the command of coach Ivan Horta, features world championship competitors Dayira Mesa (70 kg) and Yoana Rodriguez (75 kg), along with Yailena Palomo (50 kg) and Magda Masso (57 kg).

The competition serves as preparation for the Cuban fighters ahead of the qualifier for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, scheduled for March 11-16 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Boxers from the Bahamas, Ecuador, Honduras, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, and Ukraine are also participating in the tournament in the Dominican Republic.