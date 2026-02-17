The growing aggression of the US is the real threat





HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) The escalating aggression of U.S. imperialism demonstrates daily who truly constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat in this complex economic and social context we are experiencing.

It is no longer a matter of a specific nation, but rather a latent danger for the continent and all of humanity, denounced Daimar Canovas Gonzalez, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA by its Spanish acronym), in statements to the Cuban News Agency.

He warned that in the case of Cuba and its impact under the influence of decades of economic warfare, these policies of harassment have hindered the country's development.

"We have shortages, a lack of energy, food, an aging population, limitations in access to foreign currency that reduce purchasing power, and a lack of confidence to attract investment," he explained.

However, today more than ever, science is called upon to be a weapon in the battle for the economy, expressed in combating the blockade, as well as the cultural front, to confront the information war waged against us by the US government, particularly President Donald Trump and his obsession with preventing our fuel supply, stated Canovas Gonzalez, PhD in Juridical Sciences, professor, and senior researcher.

He opined that to the same extent that new technologies generate products and services with greater knowledge content, these also contain a greater component of past work, which in turn depends on the formation of human capital and investment in research, development, and innovation.

The point is to understand our current moment and identify and embrace what we must do: to have a sense of the historical moment and change everything that needs to be changed, he emphasized.

It is a development task that must be undertaken in the context of the fourth industrial revolution, and this demands a reindustrialization strategy from us, with dynamic companies and advanced technologies, the Deputy Minister of CITMA concluded.

He exemplified this by pointing out that Cuba has 17 high-tech companies, 10 interface companies, and four science and technology parks, but these are still insufficient to boost innovation, he argued.