Burkina Faso committed to its friendship and solidarity with Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) The historic friendship and cooperation ties between Cuba and Burkina Faso, and their mutual solidarity, were reaffirmed during a meeting between Bêbgnasgnan Stella Eldine Kabre/Kabore, the Cuban delegate to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that African nation, and Enith Perez Retureta, the Cuban ambassador, who was received in audience, reported the Cubaminrex website.

During the meeting, the Cuban diplomat explained the complex situation facing the island as a consequence of the executive order signed on January 29 by US President Donald Trump, which tightens the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed for more than six decades.

She noted that the measure directly affects the daily lives of the population and essential services such as health, education, and transportation, particularly impacting fuel supplies and the energy sector.

The Deputy Minister expressed her gratitude for the information provided and conveyed the solidarity of the Government and people of Burkina Faso with Cuba in the face of this difficult situation.

Perez Retureta expressed her appreciation for Burkina Faso's firm stance and unwavering support in the struggle to lift the blockade, given that it is a unilateral, extraterritorial measure that violates principles of International Law.

In this context, she highlighted the successful organization in December 2025 of the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, as a demonstration of the strength of the ties based on shared values ​​of solidarity and mutual respect.

The diplomat welcomed the progress of the transformation process underway in Burkina Faso and acknowledged the leadership of President Ibrahim Traoré, whose commitment has contributed to strengthening the dignity and sovereignty of the African nation.

The meeting took place in a fraternity atmosphere of and reaffirmed the shared commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation for the benefit of both people.