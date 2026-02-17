Cuban judoka receives Pan American Confederation Annual Award 2025





HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) Cuban judoka Luis Torres Cobas received one of the 2025 Annual Awards from the Pan American Judo Confederation (PJC), the PJC Information Panel reported.

Among the candidates for the different categories were Ivan Felipe Silva, in the Senior Men's category; Dayanara Curbelo, in the Junior Women's category; Sheila Samarian Hernandez, in the Senior Women's Para Judo category; and Luis Torres Cobas, in the Veteran Men's category, as well as four coaches and one referee.

Julio Alderete (Senior), Jonrrette Diaz Socorro (Junior), Ivis Dueñas Alonso (Para Judo), and Israel Hernandez (Junior), the latter representing the United States, are the selected coaches and are awaiting the results. Yadier Galindo Garcia (a promising young judoka) was among those responsible for officiating.

Below is the announcement published on Saturday with all the award winners to date: "We are proud to present the official list of athletes who have made a difference this year.

After a rigorous deliberation process by the PJC Recognition Committee, these are the judokas who receive the highest honor at the 2025 PJCAnnual Awards."

In previous publications, the Panel reported on the official process: "These nominations have been officially submitted by their National Federations to the CPJ Recognition Commission. Each nomination supports a year of exceptional athletic performance, technique, and commitment to the values ​​of judo."