Cuba advances in the construction of a battery park





HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) Amid tensions caused by measures taken by the U.S. administration against Cuba, construction is progressing in the Havana municipality of Cotorro on a battery park designed to guarantee the efficiency of the capital's photovoltaic parks, the newspaper Tribuna de La Habana reported.

Electrical engineer Alejandro Garcia Echemendia, head of operations, told the newspaper that the facility will have a capacity of 50 megawatts, with the purpose of storing energy and regulating the primary frequency of delivery to the National Electric System (SEN).

Garcia Echemendia explained that for every 1,000 megawatts from the photovoltaic parks, at least 100 megawatts of battery regulation are required, which will allow for the utilization of 100 % of the energy generated in Guanabacoa, Cotorro, and Boyeros.

The project includes civil engineering work, cabling, communications, and battery installation, with the participation of the companies Geysel and ATI, the Ministry of Construction, and technical advice from specialists in China.

The head of operations assured that the planned schedule is being met and the installation is expected to be completed in the first half of this year, which will bring greater stability and efficiency to the SEN.