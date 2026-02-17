Cuba postpones 26th edition of annual cigar Habano Festival





HAVANA, Cuba, February 16 (ACN) The Organizing Committee of the 26th Habanos Festival announced the postponement of its next edition, scheduled for late February, with the aim of preserving the highest levels of quality, excellence, and experience that characterize this international gathering.

This is the most important event for premium cigars in Cuba, which each year brings together aficionados, experts, distributors, and specialized media from around the world in Havana to celebrate the culture, tradition, and prestige of the Habanos cigar.

According to a statement from the Habanos Corporation, the decision to postpone seeks to guarantee an optimal environment for the full development of all its activities, presentations, and experiences.

The Festival's priority is to offer its participants a comprehensive experience befitting the relevance and prestige that this event represents globally.

The postponement is a measure intended to protect this experience and guarantee its excellence, the Organizing Committee emphasized in the statement.

A new date will be announced in due course through the event's official channels.

Thus, the aforementioned entity reaffirms its commitment to returning with an edition that honors the tradition, passion, and legacy of the Habano. Habanos S.A. is a world leader in the marketing of premium cigars, both in Cuba and around the globe, and to this end, it has an exclusive distribution network present on five continents and in more than 130 territories.

This company markets 27 entirely handmade brands, including Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey, H. Upmann, and Trinidad, all of which have the added distinction of being protected by the Habanos Protected Designation of Origin (PDO).

The traditional Havana event is dedicated each year to the world's most famous premium cigars, and raises millions of euros through an auction in which some of the world's finest tobacco consumers participate.

Last year, the festival set a record at the humidor auction, raising a total of €16.41 million, funds that went to Cuba's public health system.