Cuba Willing to Tighten Links with Spain

Havana, Feb 16 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez reiterated in Madrid his government willingness to further strengthen bilateral political, commercial and cooperation dialog to the Benefit of the two nations.

Rodriguez wrote on X that he was welcomed to Madrid by his Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation Jose Manuel Albares, and both officials held a working meeting.





The Cuban government official also expressed his country’s determination to tighten relations with Spain “in the current complicated international scenario, in the face of violations of peace, security and International Law, and increasing US aggression against Cuba, particularly the oil blockade inflicting suffering to the Cuban people.





Rodriguez said he conveyed his Spanish counterpart Cuba’s support to the organization of the Ibero-American Summit to take place November 4th and 5th, in Madrid; he also stressed the importance of multilateralism to face global challenges and promote sustainable development.





Meanwhile, the Spanish Foreign Ministry issued an official release explaining that the two foreign ministers addressed the current Cuba scenario following the tightening of the US economic siege against the Caribbean island nation.





Other issues on the agenda included the situation of Spanish companies in Cuba, and Spain’s decision to provide humanitarian aid through the UN system, particularly food and first-necessity sanitary items.





The two sides exchange views on the main goals stated forth by Spain’s pro-tempore secretariat for the upcoming Ibero-American Summit.