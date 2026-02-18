



HAVANA, Cuba, February 17 (ACN) The Deputy Governor of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Clare Roberts, urged today member countries of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to find practical ways to support Cuba, as its people face urgent needs.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, Roberts indicated that, just as Mexico sends food and assistance, Caribbean nations should establish solidarity mechanisms for Cuba, according to the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex by its Spanish acronym).

The source highlights that the renowned jurist and human rights advocate, Sir Clare Roberts, has held important positions in the government and judiciary of Antigua and Barbuda, as well as in international institutions linked to the promotion of fundamental rights.

His appeal joins the expressions of support that various countries and organizations have voiced in response to the impact of the blockade and the economic difficulties facing Cuba, the publication notes.