Trump's executive order limits the sovereign power of nations





HAVANA, Cuba, February 17 (ACN) Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuban Foreign Minister, denounced today that the executive order signed on January 29 by US President Donald Trump limits each country's sovereign prerogative to determine the export of its national products.

On social media, the minister noted that the measure consists of threatening punitive tariffs on countries that export fuel to Cuba, which it justifies with "the fallacy of the supposed threat to national security."

He pointed out that Washington's directive poses a significant challenge to all states, as it restricts a sovereign decision: the right to determine whether to export and to what destination.

In this regard, the head of Cuban diplomacy reflected on this power that the United States, through its aggression against Cuba, is claiming, and how far it might go.

“Can it be ruled out that the US will one day impose tariffs on any country that imports soybeans, corn, graphite, automobiles, airplanes, or any other goods from any market that competes with the US in the production and export of those items?” he asked.

In a statement issued by the Revolutionary Government regarding the executive order, Cuba indicated that this measure consolidates a dangerous way of conducting US foreign policy through force and exercising its ambitions to guarantee its imperialist hegemony.

It also emphasizes that this constitutes a violation of international law and undermines the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.