Cuban Ministry of Higher Education recognizes impact of the Cultivar Conciencia program





HAVANA, Cuba, February 17 (ACN) Cuban Ministry of Higher Education (MES by its Spanish acronym) highlighted today he value of the Cultivar Conciencia (Cultivating Awareness) program, which demonstrates positive results in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to agriculture in Cuba.

In a message posted on the institution's official Facebook page, it was emphasized that this result also underscores the partnerships between universities, institutes, and companies in the country.

The MES highlighted the SISDE project, developed by the Agrarian University of Havana (UNAH), which offers a spatial decision support system for the intelligent and sustainable management of land.

It achieves this through sensors that obtain real-time data on soil moisture, temperature, and electrical conductivity, essential for agricultural management.

The message also recognized the University of Pinar del Rio “Hermanos Saiz Montes de Oca,” where significant progress has been made in the creation and implementation of mobile applications that provide useful digital tools for producers, from training to finding practical solutions in the field.

The use of drones in combination with AI is another modern advantage of Industry 4.0 technology, the source highlights.

These tools allow for scanning large areas of land, detecting pests and diseases, identifying water stress, and assessing nutrient levels, thus providing high-impact solutions for sustainable production.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Higher Education emphasized that these experiences confirm the relevance of science and technological innovation in the agricultural sector and reaffirm the commitment of Cuban higher education to sustainable development and food sovereignty.